From tax help to games to music, here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Photo by Bucky Hayes-McQueen)

Here’s what’s on our list for your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (but not all, so check this list daily too, even if you’ve previewed the calendar):

FREE TAX HELP: 11 am-4 pm drop-in help at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Free.

‘SOLUTIONS, NOT RESOLUTIONS’: Weekly speaker series continues with 1 pm presentation on “Sharing Your Stories” at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW). Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: During today’s 2 pm City Council briefing meeting, a post-Legislature briefing is planned as well as councilmembers’ regular weekly individual updates. The agenda explains how to watch.

FREE HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in assistance for K-12 students at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group gathering for people experiencing grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

MEDITATE IN ALKI: Monday night meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

CHALK, LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm free, all-ages in-store concert by Chalk at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – buy the LP and get into the meet-and-greet too.

DATE CHANGE FOR EASY STREET MUSIC QUIZ: Because of the in-store show at the record store tonight, the every-other-week Music Quiz will be on Wednesday (March 25) this week, 6:30 and 7:30 that night instead.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: But there are two other venues for trivia/quiz tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: Home game for West Seattle HS vs. Garfield, 7 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CHESS NIGHT AT MISSION CANTINA: 7 pm upstairs: “All levels of chess players welcome. 5- and 10-minute games, over the board chess. Order food and drink at the bar.” (2325 California SW)

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players! Enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

MEDITATE IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 9 pm Mondays, karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Big thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!