Cleanup at West Marginal Way encampment near future RV/tiny house site

(WSB photos)

Though it does not appear to be part of the future Glassyard Commons RV lot/tiny house site, the lot at the west end of the land bordered by Highland Park Way, West Marginal Way, and 2nd Avenue SW was getting cleaned up this morning. After a reader tip, we went there for a look, and saw crews with state-logo vehicles, including the State Patrol.

Earlier in the morning, there had been a rush for police backup at the site when a trooper decribed as “with a stolen vehicle” wasn’t answering their radio. (They turned out to be OK.) This site – state-owned but not adjacent to the “Glassyard” site (city-owned property sits between the two) had had an unsanctioned RV encampment for a while; we’re following up on today’s cleanup with WSDOT’s encampments point person. Meantime, the community meeting about the future RV/tiny house site is this Thursday, March 5, 5:30 pm, at New Direction Missionary Baptist Church, 755 S. Homer in Georgetown,