CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial wins districts, headed to state. Two ways to cheer them on

Friday and Saturday, Chief Sealth International High School students who won the district competition in Mock Trial will make their case at state. Teacher and team adviser Rebecca Neil sent the report and photos, and word of two ways you can cheer them on:

(Chief Sealth’s 1st-place team)

Students from Chief Sealth International High School are headed to the Washington State Mock Trial Tournament after an outstanding showing at this year’s district competition in Kennewick.

(Chief Sealth’s 2nd-place team)

Chief Sealth’s Mock Trial program placed 1st and 2nd at districts, with the first-place team advancing to the state tournament. Having two teams finish at the top of the competition is a significant accomplishment and reflects months of preparation, collaboration, and student leadership.

Mock Trial is a rigorous academic program in which students take on the roles of attorneys and witnesses, developing skills in public speaking, critical thinking, and legal reasoning through simulated courtroom trials. Students prepare extensively outside of school, practicing examinations, refining arguments, and competing in a highly structured courtroom setting.

The team will compete at the Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma on Friday–Saturday, March 20–21, and community members are welcome to attend:

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave South, Tacoma

Competition Schedule (Chief Sealth – Team B):

Friday, March 20 – 6:30 PM

Saturday, March 21 – 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 21 – 12:30 PM

Saturday, March 21 – 4:00 PM

Students have also been fundraising to support travel, lodging, and registration for the tournament and have already raised more than $4,000. They are currently working to close the remaining gap to fully fund the trip.

Community members who would like to support the team can do so here:

http://tinyurl.com/csmtdonate

We are incredibly proud of these students and the way they are representing Chief Sealth and the West Seattle community.