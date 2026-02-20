YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer at Margie’s Cafe as it serves up expanded hours

Expanded service means an expanded need for volunteer help at Margie’s, the Center for Active Living café open to the community. Here’s the request we were asked to share with you:

Beginning in March, The Center for Active Living will offer extended programming each Wednesday afternoon, and The Center’s onsite cafe, Margie’s, will also be open between the hours of 3:00-5:30 PM. The cafe will offer wine and beer, light snacks, and baked goods for purchase.

To operate the cafe during these hours, The Center is looking for volunteers to cover the Wednesday shifts and is looking for individuals with a Washington state permit to serve alcohol (called a MAST permit) and/or a King Counter Food Worker permit. Both permits can be obtained via online learning, and any individual who takes these courses to become a volunteer at Margie’s can be reimbursed for each course.

The cafe is a vibrant place where people can gather to connect, share a meal or snacks, and is a great way to connect with West Seattle’s wonderful senior community.

For more information, please contact Danny Perez, Volunteer Coordinator, at dannyp@wscenter.org, or complete a volunteer application at the following link: https://sc-ws.my.salesforce-sites.com/VolunteerApplication/VOL_Application