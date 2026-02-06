WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspected car prowler/thief gets ‘lucky’ – then unlucky

A suspected car prowler/thief is spending a second night in the King County Jail after getting arrested in a stolen car outside the Harbor Avenue 7-Eleven. He was tracked there by the owner of the car, which had been stolen in North Admiral just before 3 am Thursday. The owner called police to help him get his car back, and they converged on the 7-11, arresting the 34-year-old suspect. From the report narrative, which we obtained from police today:

… (The victim) stated that his vehicle was parked behind his home when it was stolen. The vehicle had been inadvertently left unlocked with a gym bag inside. Inside this gym bag was a key to the car. (The suspect) had been prowling cars in the (area), and this is how he made entry to (the victim’s) vehicle. (He) drove the stolen vehicle to the 7/11 on Harbor Av SW, where he proceeded to pass out after using narcotics. (The victim) provided security video that appears to show (the suspect) approach the stolen vehicle before it drives away.

Police also heard from a car-prowl victim one block away from the car-theft victim, and the report continues:

… His vehicle was also parked behind his home … This vehicle was also unlocked, and (the suspect) stole a pair of binoculars, a photocopy of (the victim’s) passport, and about $250 in gift cards. These binoculars were recovered hanging around the neck of (the suspect).

The case number, if you have anything to tell police, is 26-034777. (Side note, the report narrative doesn’t say exactly how the car-theft victim tracked his car, only that “GPS” was involved.)