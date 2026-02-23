WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Special DUI patrol; dumped-possibly-stolen bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

DUI EMPHASIS PATROL: SPD announced today that this special operation happened last night, with this summary:

At 1900 hours, three officers conducted a High Visibility Emphasis Patrol for DUI. They contacted 28 drivers, issued 23 citations, and conducted three DUI investigations.

The emphasis-patrol summary was linked to the Southwest Precinct – which covers West Seattle and South Park – so we asked for more details. So far, SPD spokesperson Det. Brian Pritchard could only find information about one case, “37th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Alaska Street . Suspect driver: 21-year-old woman.” We’re asking the City Attorney’s Office if they can point us to info on the other 22 citations.

Also in Crime Watch, this reader report:

DUMPED-POSSIBLY-STOLEN BICYCLE: Recognize this bike? A texter sent the photo and report: