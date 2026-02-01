WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; another dumped-in-greenbelt vehicle; 1 block hit twice by catalytic-converter theft; 2 packages stolen

Here are five crime reports we received today:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: El Chupacabra on Alki reports a break-in early today, and says it wasn’t the first:

Early Sunday morning, El Chupacabra Alki was broken into by 3 individuals. We were broken into 2 weeks ago and believe it may be the same group.

If you have any information for police, refer to incident # 26-030686.

ANOTHER ABANDONED VEHICLE: An apparently dumped vehicle has turned up in the West Duwamish Greenbelt, for the second consecutive day, Brian reports:

Joining yesterday’s van is yet another dumped vehicle in the Greenbelt this morning. The trails and fields are also becoming a muddy, rutted out mess and it’s a sad trajectory this usually peaceful space is on.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT: Another reader reports, “The catalytic converter was stolen from our 1984 Toyota truck this morning. Our neighbors, whose newer Toyota had its catalytic converter stolen last week, heard sawing at 4 am this morning and saw it was our truck. We are on the 5400 block of Beach Drive, and a police report has been filed.” (Here’s the report from a week earlier.)

PACKAGE THEFTS: Finally, two package-theft reporters, with video. First, from Lerah:

A package was stolen from my front door this morning at 8:31 am in the 9000 block of 17th Ave SW.

Second, from Michelle:

We were hit by a porch pirate on Friday, 1/23/26 in broad daylight in the North Admiral area, on a dead-end street no less. The individual walked up our front steps carrying an empty cardboard box, set it down next to the much larger box filled with over $400 worth of human-grade frozen dog food (our pup’s food stock for the next month), which he nonchalantly picked up and turned tail back down the stairs with. Someone replied (on the Ring network that someone with a similar build also stole their package the day before, and was seen leaving in a red truck. Not sure anything will come of this, but due to the value of the stolen merchandise, I just wanted to put this out there for attention.

The SPD report # is 26-901956.