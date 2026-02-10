TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday notes (and parade-day info)

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Mostly sunshine in the forecast for today, high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 7:22 am; sunset at 5:25 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Per WSF’s alert page, it’s the two-boat schedule again today with the third unscheduled “bonus boat.”

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.

SUPER BOWL PARADE DAY TOMORROW

*Here’s the Seahawks‘ infopage about the 11 am Wednesday parade – including the route map – northbound on 4th Avenue from Washington to Cedar.

*Here’s the transit infopage. From West Seattle, the Water Taxi will add service as needed – rather than publishing a special schedule, spokesperson Al Sanders told us, the “plan is to operate similar to a RapidRide route, when all the people on the dock are onboard, the vessel will leave, drop passengers off and return. The goal is to have people not waiting longer than the normal vessel departure time. For quicker boarding, Riders are encouraged to have their fare payment handy, details are online.”

*What if you’re just trying to get downtown? The city says “streets that intersect with 4th Avenue (will) be closed between Lumen Field and the Seattle Center, with congestion along surrounding side streets. Vehicles exiting I-90 onto 4th Avenue will be directed to 4th Avenue in the southbound direction. I-5 and I-90 on and offramps will be held briefly at the start of the parade but will open shortly after.”

(Again, this is for TOMORROW, Wednesday, February 11, NOT today.)

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

