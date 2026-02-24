West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

39℉

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday begins

February 24, 2026 6:03 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sun and rain possibilities are in the forecast – high in the upper 40s. Sunrise at 6:58 am; sunset at 5:46 pm.

LANE-CLOSURE ALERT

*Lane closures continue on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge – plus a speed-limit reduction – until further notice.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water TaxiRegular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro busesRegular weekday schedule and routes.

TAP TO PAY

Second day of expanded card acceptance on transit around the region.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (note that SDOT may be having some trouble – we’ve reported it – so if the framegrabs seem stuck, choose almost any camera from SDOT’s page and view live video instead)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday begins"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.