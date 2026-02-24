TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday begins

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sun and rain possibilities are in the forecast – high in the upper 40s. Sunrise at 6:58 am; sunset at 5:46 pm.

LANE-CLOSURE ALERT

*Lane closures continue on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge – plus a speed-limit reduction – until further notice.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

TAP TO PAY

Second day of expanded card acceptance on transit around the region.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (note that SDOT may be having some trouble – we’ve reported it – so if the framegrabs seem stuck, choose almost any camera from SDOT’s page and view live video instead)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!