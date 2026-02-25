TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sun and rain possibilities are again in the forecast – high in the low 50s. Sunrise at 6:57 am; sunset at 5:48 pm.

BRIDGE ALERTS

*Be aware, the West Seattle low bridge was having trouble earlier this morning; as of half an hour ago it was back in operation.

*Lane closures continue on the NB 1st Avenue South Bridge – plus a speed-limit reduction to 25 mph – until further notice.

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Check WSF’s alert page for any changes to the 3-boat schedule.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes.

TAP TO PAY

One last reminder – it’s now the third day of expanded card acceptance on transit around the region.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (note that SDOT may still be having some trouble – we’ve reported it – so if the “live” framegrabs seem stuck, choose almost any camera from SDOT’s page and view live video instead)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (see the alert above):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!