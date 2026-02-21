West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

UPDATE: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge entrance reopens at 35th

February 21, 2026 9:28 pm
9:28 PM: Thanks to the texter who tipped us that the 35th entrance to the eastbound West Seattle Bridge is closed. Live traffic camera doesn’t show the blocking but the lack of traffic seems to substantiate; we haven’t found any official alerts to verify, and there are no crashes logged, but the texter – traveling westbound – says it appeared to be another case of barriers pushed out of place.

9:34 PM: We don’t know how long the closure lasted but it’s over now, with eastbound traffic streaming back onto the bridge, and an SDOT Response Team truck being reloaded with the signage that was in place just out of the camera’s view.

  • Judy February 21, 2026 (9:31 pm)
    Bunch of emergency vehicles right at the bend Eastbound, but it looks cleared out now. 

