SEAHAWKS PARADE: Seattle Public Schools’ plan for Wednesday, and how it compares to 2014

If you’re a Seattle Public Schools student or staffer, and/or have one in your household, you’ve likely already seen this, but for those who have not, here’s the official SPS word on Wednesday:

Dear SPS Families,

Seattle is buzzing with excitement as we celebrate the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory! Moments like this bring our city together, spark pride across generations, and remind us of the power of shared experiences in our community.

As the city plans celebrations, including a victory parade planned for Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., we want families to know that Seattle Public Schools will remain open with the normal early-release Wednesday schedule.

Keeping schools open is an important part of maintaining stability, safety, and continuity for our students. For many families, schools provide not only learning, but also meals, transportation, specialized services, and trusted routines. Remaining open allows us to support students’ academic progress while ensuring essential services continue for those who rely on them.

Please note:

-Attendance policies will remain in effect, and parade attendance will not be considered an excused absence.

-Families should plan ahead for possible traffic or transit impacts, particularly near the parade route.

-Schools will continue instruction and student services.

We encourage families to celebrate this historic moment in ways that work best for your household, while also helping us keep learning strong across the district.

Thank you for your partnership and support as we balance celebration with our shared commitment to students.

Go Hawks!

Fred Podesta

Chief Operations Officer

Seattle Public Schools