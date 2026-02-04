SALMON: Fauntleroy Creek’s first ‘home hatch’ of the season

Fauntleroy Creek didn’t see many spawners during last fall’s coho-salmon return, but the first results have just appeared! Judy Pickens from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council shares the photo from Dave Gershgorn and report from Dennis Hinton:https://westseattleblog.com/blog/wp-admin/post.php?post=1141337&action=edit#edit_timestamp

We spotted the first tiny little coho emergents from the fall spawn today. Observed four little fry in the exact same spot where we saw the spawning pair, in the curve just above the fish ladder. Saw another eight just a few feet up the creek, below the first bridge. Dave got excellent photo proof, attached. So if you were desperately looking for a little good news today, here it is. New life on the creek. Heaven on this 60-degree, almost spring day.