TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Sunny, high in the upper 50s! Sunrise at 6:33 am; sunset at 7:49 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, last days of winter schedule, which changes to spring/summer schedule this weekend.

Washington State Ferries – Continuing today, the Triangle Route has a schedule change:

As of Saturday, April 4, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is running a two-boat schedule with a third, unscheduled boat for about two weeks. The Salish is running as the third, unscheduled vessel to help move additional traffic and keep the #1 Kittitas and #2 Cathlamet on schedule. The route will return to its regular three-boat schedule by late April, when we have another vessel repaired and returned to service.

Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes.

SCHOOLS

After Friday, Seattle Public Schools will be closed for a week of spring break.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!