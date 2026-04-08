TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
Sunny, high in the upper 50s! Sunrise at 6:33 am; sunset at 7:49 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular schedules.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, last days of winter schedule, which changes to spring/summer schedule this weekend.
Washington State Ferries – Continuing today, the Triangle Route has a schedule change:
As of Saturday, April 4, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is running a two-boat schedule with a third, unscheduled boat for about two weeks. The Salish is running as the third, unscheduled vessel to help move additional traffic and keep the #1 Kittitas and #2 Cathlamet on schedule. The route will return to its regular three-boat schedule by late April, when we have another vessel repaired and returned to service.
Check WSF’s alert page for last-minute changes.
SCHOOLS
After Friday, Seattle Public Schools will be closed for a week of spring break.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge (fully open but 25 mph speed limit):
Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.
See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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