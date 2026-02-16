READER REPORT: Window shot at?

Karen, in the neighborhood west of 35th near Camp Long, wonders if anyone else has experienced this:

Sunday morning, I opened our living room drapes around 7:45 to find that one of the glass panes in our vintage 8-panel leaded glass windows was broken. After investigating, we don’t think it was a bird strike, a thrown rock, or an attempted break-in; but rather that someone shot it with a gun or pellet gun.

The projectile not only broke the window glass, but bent the lead frame from the side. Whatever it was is lodged inside the wooden trim around the window.

We’ve filed an online police report, and that temporary number is T00051305.