PREVIEW: Sunday’s WSHS Softball clinic for younger players is on – and has a few openings

(WSB photo, February 2025 clinic)

Two weeks ago, we told you about tomorrow’s annual skills clinic with West Seattle High School softball-team members mentoring younger players, 7-13. We have an update tonight – it’s on, rain or shine, and the second session has a few openings:

-No rain in the forecast for the morning so far, but since the field is turf, clinic is on, rain or shine! -Spots still available for the Advanced session starting at 10:15 am. Register online at zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wshs-softball-clinic, or walkups will be accepted if participants can pay via link/QR code or have exact cash.

The clinic’s in the upper field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).