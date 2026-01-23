West Seattle High School softball players step up to the plate with another mentoring clinic this year

(WSB photo from last year’s clinic)

Once again this year, West Seattle High School softball players plan a clinic to mentor younger players and fundraise for their program, and registration is open now! Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School’s softball team is putting on a one-day clinic Sunday, February 8, for girls ages 7–13 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex upper field, for $25.

Beginner Session 8:30-10:00 am, Advanced Session 10:15-11:45 am

*Check in begins 15 minutes before each session. Each session will cover the skills in the infield, outfield and hitting. No pitching and catching instruction. Players, please bring softball equipment.

The link for registration is: zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/wshs-softball-clinic