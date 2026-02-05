Need to shred? Delridge event ahead

Always lots of interest in shredding opportunities, so here’s news of your next one: As announced by Seattle Parks – Shred-it is coming to Delridge Community Center, 10:30 am-12:30 pm on Saturday, February 14:

$15 per person, residents only, no businesses. Please remove any paper clips or staples before shredding. Two standard garbage bags per car.

Delridge CC is at 4501 Delridge Way SW. After this, the next local event we know of is the March 21 recycle/reuse event presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce, details TBA.