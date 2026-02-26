MISSING: Have you seen Samantha?

Samantha is missing from Tacoma, but her family says she has ties to West Seattle and might be here, and asked us to let you know.

Samantha is 17 years old, 5’1″, 110 pounds, wears glasses and has a septum piercing. Her family says she needs meds for a chronic condition, and adds:

She went missing on 2/22/26. She abandoned her car and turned off her cell phone. She was last seen wearing white Nikes, a white tank top, a light-style dark gray jacket that had newspaper clippings on it, and a pair of blue jeans. We believe she got into another car, but do not know who that would be.

If you see/find her, please call 911 and refer to Tacoma Police case # 2605300805.