HIAWATHA REOPENING: Two more notes, including mayor’s plan

(WSB photo, Hiawatha today)

One week until Hiawatha Community Center‘s grand reopening after a closure that’s lasted almost six years. In addition to the post-reopening programming we mentioned Friday, we have two more notes:

-The office of Mayor Katie Wilson says she plans to attend the 10 am reopening celebration next Saturday. This will be her first major public appearance in West Seattle since taking office.

–Seattle Parks has launched a survey to ask what programming you want to see as Hiawatha gradually reopens fully. You can answer it here.