After grand reopening, here’s Hiawatha Community Center plan for the first weeks

February 13, 2026 9:04 am
1 COMMENT
 West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

One week from tomorrow, Hiawatha Community Center will officially reopen to the public after almost six years. Last night a commenter asked about the programming that would be offered at Hiawatha once it’s open, and we noticed it’s now on the center’s website, so in case you were wondering too and hadn’t seen it, we’re mentioning it – go here and click the Winter Welcome Back and/or Spring links on the left. The first schedule includes Tot Gym, Open Gym, and Fitness Room drop-in schedules; the second one also includes sports – basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. At the February 21 grand-reopening event (10 am-noon), you’ll be able to tour the historic center to see the work that’s been done – seismic stabilization, electrification, and more.

  • WSforlife February 13, 2026 (9:35 am)
    Does anyone know why they removed this cool old sign? It was gone when I went by yesterday…

