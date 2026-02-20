Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BOYS’ SWIM AND DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS: State championships start today in Federal Way, and we’ve had reports on the local student-athletes who’ve qualified. Preparation doesn’t only happen in the pool! Last night a Chief Sealth International =High School team supporter sent us the pic of CSIHS athletes carb-loading in preparation. Good luck to all the local competitors! Ongoing results are linked here.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER Spring gets ever closer; every dry day is another chance to get ready. The center is open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY CANCELED: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers is canceled this week because of school break.

FREE TAX HELP: Drop in at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) 11 am-4 pm and get help with your taxes!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about and enjoy local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: Winter session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

RAINBOW BINGO: Center for Active Living reports tonight’s session is sold out.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, singer-songwriter J.R. Rhodes at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ASTRA LUMINA: Two more weekends for the celestially inspired lights-and-sound show at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW); first admission at 6:15 pm, get tickets here.

KENYON HALL OPEN MIC: Signups at 6, performances at 6:30 pm, all-ages open mic is back at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

CLASSIC BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW): “It’s free to play with some fun prizes. With Richard the sassiest host in Seattle.”

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: Third weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain, online tickets are sold out so check the box office.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Swinson and the Expedition, Lookout Mountain Lookout, doors at 7, show at 7:30. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Peg, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to DJ Hershe on the floor, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

