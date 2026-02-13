FOLLOWUP: $3 million West Seattle RV ‘safe lot’ could be open by summer

(‘Site plan’ from city permit filings)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Two and a half weeks after we broke the news of a West Seattle site proposed for up to 72 RVs and 20 tiny houses [7201 2nd SW, map] – after which, our followup inquiries were largely met with “too soon to comment” – more details are finally emerging:

This week, Mayor Katie Wilson referred to the plan, saying toward the end of this post about homelessness-related issues, that “we are exploring every potential administrative and legal tool we have to accelerate the expansion of emergency housing and shelter, including by speeding permit approvals for projects like the upcoming RV Safe Parking program in West Seattle.” (“Speeding permit approvals” was foreshadowed by her non-site-specific executive order last month.)

Meantime, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has revealed the cost and timeline for the project, which is on a state-owned site that WSDOT has used for storage and which also has been the site of illegal encampments, saying here that “The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) has been awarded the $3.3 million dollar contract to open the site at Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) Glassyard site by summer 2026.” LIHI also operates West Seattle’s first and until now only tiny-house village, Camp Second Chance (9701 Myers Way S.), housing 79 people as of late January.

KCRHA also confirms what we reported the permit filings show: “The site will provide 72 parking spaces for vehicle residents, and 20 tiny homes, adding the capacity to serve 92 households.” Their update says “this project has been underway for some time now”; though the current filings did not appear in the city system until mid-January, there are filings from last June seeking review of the site for water/sewer access to serve what those documents outlined as slightly different numbers of RVs and tiny houses. (That review, never finalized, suggested building a 1,500-foot-long, foot-wide water pipe under West Marginal Way to serve the site.) Not all details about the current plan are finalized, though; a WSDOT spokesperson answered our initial inquiry by replying that WSDOT was “in continued negotiation” with LIHI about leasing the Glassyard property and “we do not have a definitive date for when the leases will be complete at this point.”

The city first publicly identified the site as a potential “transitional encampment” location more than a decade ago., Not long after that, a city-owned lot adjacent to the site was proposed for a relatively small RV lot, an idea relatively quickly scrapped. Some of the same questions that have recently surfaced about this are similar to what community advocates asked 10 years ago, such as whether West Seattle’s existing RV residents can get priority for spots at the new lot.