COUNTDOWN: Three months until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026!

It’s time to start countdowns to spring events, including the only one that we present, West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – now exactly three months away, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. It’s always the second Saturday in May, dating back to the first year in 2005 (we became the coordinators in 2008), and this is about when people start asking about the date, so we publish occasional reminders. To recap, WSCGSD is not one big sale, but rather an occasion for hundreds of sales all over the peninsula (usually including a few to the south in White Center, North Shorewood, and vicinity too, depending on who decides to have sales), at houses, apartment complexes, schools, businesses, all kinds of venues. We produce a numbered map and sale list, with registration beginning April 1st and lasting 3+ weeks; the map (both printable and clickable versions) is available one week before sale day. This wasn’t Seattle’s first Community Garage Sale Day, but it’s become the biggest. So here’s a reminder – May 9, 2026 – three months from today – is the next WSCGSD!