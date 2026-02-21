COUNTDOWN: One month until West Seattle’s first spring recycling event; new location

(WSB photo, last year’s recycling event)

Reminder, with one month to go – on the first full day of spring, you’ll get a chance to jump-start spring cleaning and de-cluttering with the first big recycling event of the season. New location this time for the 9 am-noon Saturday, March 21, event – the south lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) instead of the north lot. We’re still awaiting the official list of what will be accepted at this free event coordinated by the West Seattle Junction Association and West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, but typically it’s a variety of recyclables/reusables, and shredding.