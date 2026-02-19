Celebrations at Washington State Black Legacy Institute and Roxhill Bog, plus more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Olympics early this morning, photographed by Mark Erskine)

Here’s what’s on our list for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks again to everyone who sends events for us to list!):

FREE PLAYSPACE, CANCELED: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is NOT hosting playspace today, because of school break.

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Escape your home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Thursdays. (5048 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY RUN/WALK: New free, fun gathering, 10 am, starting from Lincoln Park parking lot #2. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whether you’re planting or planning – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm – north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

ROXHILL BOG CELEBRATION: Learn about and tour the pilot project aimed at saving the wetland and Roxhill Park, 10:30 am-noon, with art projects and more fun for all. (29th/Barton, look for the canopies) More info in our calendar listing!

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

NEW YEAR’S AT VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Special open hours, noon-2 pm, again today. (2236 SW Orchard)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Asian Crazy .

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle!

LONG DISTANCE ADVOCACY: Write postcards with Postcards 4 Democracy at Great American Diner (4752 California SW), monthly “happy hour” event.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fontanelle for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

WSBLI FIRST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Help the Washington State Black Legacy Institute celebrate its first anniversary in its Admiral District home, 6:30 pm – our calendar listing has details and the registration link, (2656 42nd SW)

ADMIRAL PUB TRIVIA: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

CONSCIOUS CONNECTIONS: Fight the loneliness epidemic with this monthly gathering, 7:15 pm at Revitalize Spa – our calendar listing has registration information. (8142 15th SW)

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm, third week for this ArtsWest production, “Topdog/Underdog.” Online tickets are sold out for the rest of the run, but check with the theater box office! (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE VOID: Newest West Seattle trivia night! 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Spinning happens tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Marvelette, starting at 8 pm. 21+.

DJ NIGHT AT EASY STREET: Also at 8 pm, DJ Depeche Mike spins iconic vinyl from 1986 at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). All ages.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!