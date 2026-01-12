You asked, so we asked: Here’s why there’s a crane at Fauntleroy ferry dock

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo, wondering what’s up with the crane alongside the Fauntleroy ferry dock. We took the question to Washington State Ferries, and a spokesperson replied:

The crane at our Fauntleroy dock is part of a planned maintenance project at the terminal.

Manson Construction towed a derrick barge, a material barge, and a small tug to the site to begin repairs that started (today) and are expected to last about a week. The work includes driving two steel H-piles at the north and south edges of the timber trestle to replace deteriorated timber piles, adding structural steel, making repairs to the bridge seat and replacing damaged rub timbers along the south wingwall.

Most of the work won’t affect customers. However, there may be brief impacts when a new steel beam is installed, including possible single-lane vehicle loading on the transfer span or temporary vehicle weight limits.

We’ll keep a close watch on the work and coordinate with the contractor to limit any disruptions to service.