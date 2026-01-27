You asked, so we asked: Here’s why Seattle Parks removed Don Armeni Boat Ramp’s long median hedge

If you’re familiar with the layout of the lot at Don Armeni Boat Ramp, you’ll notice something missing in the photo above: The long hedge that has long filled the median between the park’s northwest road and a row of parking. Stewart L. sent the photo, wondering why Seattle Parks had to remove that much foliage. He emailed us on Friday, we inquired with Parks, and got this reply today:

The hedge at Don Armeni Boat Ramp was removed as part of a long-planned project for several reasons:

Updated landscaping practices: Moving away from hedges to more natural, low-maintenance plantings that improve visibility and allow for greater plant variety.

Environmental concerns: Hedges often collect litter and debris, which is difficult to clean.

Safety improvements: Hedges created blind spots for vehicles and spaces for people to hide.

Plant management: The laurel hedge had invasive species like English Ivy and Himalayan blackberry growing within it, and the irrigation system was damaged and inaccessible for repair.

The new landscape will feature native, salt- and heat-tolerant plants, driftwood, and rocks, similar to other areas along Alki Ave. Public feedback on the removal to our grounds crews has been overwhelmingly positive.