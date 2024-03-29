The list for your West Seattle Friday afternoon/evening

(WSB photo, Darwin’s barberry starting to bloom at Don Armeni)

Here’s our list of highlights for the day/night ahead! Most are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Our list includes Good Friday services at many of the 14 churches who have sent us their schedules.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SOFTBALL: One home game – West Seattle HS hosts Silas, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: Two home games – West Seattle HS hosts Lakeside, 4 pm, while Chief Sealth IHS hosts Ballard, 7 pm, both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WSHS BASEBALL ONLINE AUCTION: You can support the Wildcats right now, online, in advance of their in-person fundraiser:

The West Seattle HS Baseball Program is holding their annual “Grand Slam Social & Fundraiser” event on March 30th, 6 pm – 9 pm at the Alki Masonic Center. This is one of our biggest fundraising events of the year. This year our auction is online and open to the community. Many of the items were provided by local WS businesses, including the food for the event. Key sponsors: Duo Cucina, Box Bar, Pine Lake Cellars, & Georgetown Brewery. Here’s the online link, open right now: Grand Slam Social & Fundraiser Catalog

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL’: Second night for West Seattle High School‘s new production, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Byland show, sale, signing, Q & A, 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm show for Checkered Record, Holy Hell, J Waylon. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Lady Coco. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring NUDA, Primer, Zara. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

