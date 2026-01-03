WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 21 notes!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow=O’Connor)

Happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening (and a few regular events that aren’t) as we begin the post-holiday weekend, mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the New Year’s first weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3620 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: 9:30 am, 2026’s first class at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: What’s technically the December meeting is happening on this first Saturday in January, 1 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), discussing “The Unclaimed.”

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Closed for winter break.

BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games today/tonight at Chief Sealth IHS – girls’ basketball hosts Holy Names at 2:30 pm, boys’ basketball hosts Lincoln at 5:30 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

ART RECEPTION: Four artists are showing work in the new Alki Arts (6030 California SW) exhibit “People, Places, and Things” – meet them 5-7 pm tonight, as the show opens.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, first admission 5 pm. Tickets and info here.

EVENING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, acoustic Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: Local live music at The Skylark, doors 6 pm, show 7 pm, all ages, The Potholes, Rootbeer Rootbeer, Mothtide, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM: No Saturday spinning tonight.

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with DJs, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? New Year’s Eve or Day, or beyond? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar, which is free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!