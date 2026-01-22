WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Neighbor finds casings after early-morning gunfire

Around 6:30 this morning, according to radio archives, 911 got at least three calls from people reporting they had heard what sounded like gunfire in the Riverview Playfield area. Police were dispatched and apparently didn’t find anything, but later in the morning, one of the neighbors who called 911, Geoffrey, did, and sent these photos and report:

Officers are coming out later today to investigate. I found the 5 shell casings and broken glass in the parking lot near the Pee Wee field sign and entrance. I’m hoping my neighbors have more information.

If you have any information, the incident number to reference is 26-020700.