VIDEO: Car fire in Jefferson Square lot

Thanks for the tips and video. This past hour, firefighters were called to the center of the main Jefferson Square lot to put out that car fire. Here’s our photo of the aftermath:

Firefighters wouldn’t comment to our photographer regarding the suspected cause – they had to move on because the department is currently crunched citywide with two building fires in other neighborhoods, one of which has gone to two alarms. However, the fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment, and there were no police on scene or any other indication of anything suspicious.