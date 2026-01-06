TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: 2026’s first Tuesday

strong>6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast predicts rainy, breezy weather today, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise will be at 7:56 am; sunset at 4:34 pm. (First day the sunrise has started getting earlier!)

(Monday sunset, photographed by Bob Burns)

TRANSIT TODAY

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule.

Washington State Ferries – The Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule for at least another week, but a third “bonus boat” is expected to be added starting tomorrow, according to WSF’s alerts page:

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will stay on the two-boat schedule for at least one more week, through Jan. 12. Tuesday, Jan. 6: The Kittitas will replace the Sealth and run as the #1 vessel. The Cathlamet will run as the #2 vessel. Wednesday, Jan. 7: The Salish will start as the third, unscheduled vessel on the route. After the Kittitas returns, we’ll still have the Tacoma and the Walla Walla unexpectedly out of service due to urgent repairs. We will reevaluate service plans and vessel assignments when the Tacoma returns to service the week of Jan. 12.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule and routes today.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!