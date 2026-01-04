TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work on westbound West Seattle Bridge by ‘the curve’

Thanks to the texter who sent that dashcam video along with an alert about the lane closure it shows, at “the curve” that’s been the location of more than a few crashes, toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge. We’re not finding an official traffic alert about it, but given the presence of at least one Seattle City Light truck, it could be work related to the crash the other night that brought down a pole at the pullout (we’ll check with SCL in the morning). In the meantime, if you’ll be headed that way, or know someone who will, caution is advised.