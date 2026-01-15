Remembering Loren D. Milliman, 1937-2025

Family and friends are remembering Loren D. Milliman and sharing this remembrance with the community now:

Loren approached life with an open mind, a playful sense of humor, and an unshakable curiosity about how things worked—and where the next road might lead.

Loren Delong Milliman, born on June 27, 1937, passed away on August 4th, 2025, at the age of 88. Born to Loren Holcombe Milliman and Delia Grace Milliman (née Delong), Loren was raised in Portland, Oregon, and was a beloved member of his family and community.

Graduating from Grant High School in 1954, Loren’s academic journey took him to Stanford University, Portland State College, and the University of Washington. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from UW in 1963 and explored electrical engineering and physics as a UW graduate student along the way. While working in a UW physics lab, Loren helped develop electronic circuitry that ultimately became part of a Seattle World’s Fair exhibit — an early sign of the meaningful and fascinating work that would define his career.

While a student at UW, Loren met Norma and they were married on March 19, 1962. Shortly after, they moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where Loren spent a year contributing to the NASA space program through his work with the Chrysler Corporation. He played a role in the ambitious efforts of the space race before returning to the Pacific Northwest to begin a long career at Boeing in October 1963. Over more than two decades at the Boeing Radiation Effects Laboratory, Loren worked on advanced projects including designing and implementing control systems for the Free Electron Laser. Before retiring from Boeing he worked on test code development and computer program verification for the Boeing 777. He was widely respected for his precision, creativity, and commitment to quality — and for his memorable saying, “If you can’t do it in Excel, why bother?”

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Loren found joy in his family, in the outdoors and the arts. He loved camping and hiking with his family — exploring new places, taking photographs, sailing, biking, and embracing moments of silliness. Music was a constant companion throughout his life. He played saxophone in high school and college, performed with the All City Band in Portland, played piano, sang in the church choir, and rang handbells with Bells of the Sound, Beaus and Bells, and the Valley Ringers, even arranging handbell music for the groups. When his grandchildren arrived, they brought even more joy to his life.

Loren often volunteered his time to help others with anything computer related; he served as the webmaster for the Snoqualmie Falls Theater, as well as being a member of the Green Valley Computer Club. His early years as a Boy Scout helped instill a lifelong love of learning, exploration, and service. He also served as a precinct committeeman for our neighborhood in the North Admiral district, was active in the Mountaineers, and spent many years as a soccer referee for youth teams.

During the early 2000s Norma and Loren became snowbirds with a second home in Green Valley, Arizona. Their home base was in West Seattle for over 50 years, where they created many memorable moments, before moving in 2023 to Wesley Des Moines.

Loren is survived by his sister-in-law, Patt Cranage; his daughter, Elizabeth (Ernie); his son, Loren M. (Janice); and four of the greatest joys of his life — his grandchildren, Delia, Loren A., Norman, and Patrick. He was preceded in death by his sister Grace and by the love of his life, his wife Norma Milliman, who passed away in February 2025.

Loren will be remembered as a man of intelligence, kindness, humor, and wonder — someone who never stopped asking questions, making music, or discovering what might be just down the road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite Alzheimer’s charity.