Remembering Boo the dog, ‘self-proclaimed Mayor of West Seattle,’ 2012-2026

We often publish obituaries on WSB, mostly for humans, but occasionally for pets, like this one sent by Jyl, who explains that her dog Boo was a bit of a “neighborhood celebrity,” so she wanted the community to know he’s gone:

Boozhoo (aka Boo) the self-proclaimed Mayor of West Seattle, passed away at home on January 16. Boo was 13 1/2 years young and was deeply loved.

He was rescued in 2019 as part of a hoarding case in Texas. Because of his sweet spirit, Boo served as a temperament tester for the rescue before he was sent to Seattle for his retirement years. Boo was adopted at the start of COVID and quickly learned why West Seattle is the best Seattle. Like many pit bulls, he knew he had to be an ambassador for his breed, so he was always seen with a T-shirt and bow tie on so people knew he was a sweet boy. He made friends with every dog he met and every human who would stop to pet him. Until he started to slow down in his super senior years, he could be seen daily walking all over the neighborhood in search of a good smell and a friendly pet. People regularly stopped traffic to say hello and on at least one occasion to give him a serenade. Friends like Bernie and David showered him with gourmet treats whenever they crossed paths.

In his self-appointed role of Mayor, he supported local businesses. The guys at Alki Lumber became his favorite source of treats and “dad pats,” and RealFine Coffee on Fauntleroy always had the best pup cups. He wooed the staff at Next-to-Nature Pet Markets to give him extra snacks, and he knew a stop at El Chapulin Oaxaqueño meant his favorite carnitas. Boo was a big fan of all the folks at Pet Care Center at Luna Park, even when they trimmed his nails.

He visited Alki Beach regularly, and he watched all the football games at West Seattle Stadium. If you’ve walked down Avalon Way and found your path blocked by an 80-pound pit bull hoping for a pet, that was Boo. He will be missed by his large extended family in the Westside Flats apartments and all his dog friends, especially Naya, Lemon, Misha, Kiba, Buddy, Scarlett, and Robbie. If you loved Boo, you can honor his memory by donating to the shelters who rescued him, Dallas Dog RRR and Seattle Humane. Boo made stickers every year for his friends, and if anyone would like one, they can stop by RealFine Coffee on Fauntleroy to pick one up.