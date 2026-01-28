Park projects @ HPAC, afternoon author talk, Fix-It Workshop, running, art-making, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo from early today by Mike Burns)

Event listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, have numerous highlights:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fontanelle.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AUTHOR TALK – FAMILY, MEMORY, WAR: 1 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library:

Seattle author Bill Thorness explores World War II and family history in his new book “All Roads Lead to Rome: Searching for the End of My Father’s War.” In “All Roads Lead to Rome” Bill Thorness considers the value and limits of memory, attitudes toward war, and our society’s inadequate understanding and support of combat veterans.

(2306 42nd SW)

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the new location of Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in art for kids withRec ‘N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3-4:30 pm

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free drop-in help for students.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create at this cozy pottery studio. (3400 Harbor SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You’re invited to this 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT AT THE EAGLES: Wednesdays at 6 pm are cribbage-tournament nights, all welcome, membership not required. (4426 California SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA – NEW TIME: Now at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Boys’ wrestling with four schools tonight at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – at 6 pm, Sealth vs. Lakeside and West Seattle High School vs. Lincoln; at 7:30, Sealth vs. Lincoln and WSHS vs. Lakeside.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN WITH NEW BALANCE DEMOS: Get moving at midweek on the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, regardless of what pace you run at – and try out New Balance shoes if you want to!

ALSO AT WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Free injury screens 6-7 pm with Sound PT.

HPAC’S FIRST 2026 MEETING: The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets at 6:30 pm at Delridge Library, with the agenda including two local Seattle Parks projects, as previewed here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MINISTER’S REPORT ON MINNESOTA: As noted here last night, Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski talks tonight at Fauntleroy Church (9130 California SW) about her trip to Minnesota, standing against federal aggression with the community and other clergy members, 7 pm. This also will be streamed, here.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues are on our Wednesday list: at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, it’s trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

