SEATTLE SUPPORT FOR MINNESOTA: Vigil at VA tonight; pastor’s presentation tomorrow

Two notes on this fourth night since the second Minnesota shooting death at the hands of federal agents:

VA VIGIL: The photos above and below are from Don Brubeck, one of the West Seattleites who went to the Seattle Veterans Administration medical center on Beacon Hill tonight for the vigil in honor of Alex Pretti, the. Minnesota VA nurse killed on Saturday morning.

The newest developments in Minnesota are here.

PASTOR’S PRESENTATION: A demonstration downtown last night featured speakers including Fauntleroy Church pastor Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski, who had been in Minneapolis days earlier with a delegation of clergy joining in community support and patrols. Tomorrow night she will speak to her congregation about her trip, and we’re told it will be streamed, Wednesday at 7 pm.