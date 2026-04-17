WEEKEND PREVIEW: Seattle’s only river needs your helping hands Saturday during spring Duwamish Alive!

(WSB file photo)

The forecast looks good, so if you can spare a few hours at midday Saturday, get out and help Seattle’s only river thrive! 10 am-2 pm Saturday (April 18) at multiple locations from West Seattle southward, both inland (Pigeon Point Park) watershed and right along the shore (the port-owned parks off West Marginal Way SW), you can volunteer for the spring Duwamish Alive! mega-work party, with various restoration/planting activities. Scroll the Duwamish Alive! home page to see the locations where you can still sign up now to help tomorrow.