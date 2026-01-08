Here’s why one West Seattle entrepreneur with two thriving businesses is ready for ‘the right person’ to take over

(WSB photos)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

“I want to do other stuff.”

That’s the simple reason Greg Whittaker is open to turning over his two outdoor-focused West Seattle businesses to a new owner “if the right person comes along.”

He’s founder and proprietor of Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters, both of which he describes as “fun” and “profitable.” M2SO was bustling with skiers seeking gear and services when we sat down to talk on Wednesday afternoon, two days after the shop’s email newsletter revealed he’s “looking for new ownership.”

When he said to himself that he wants to do other things, “I felt a release of pressure,” Whittaker acknowledged. “I don’t need to [sell the bsinesses] – I can keep operating them.” But he thinks a new owner would be best for his businesses’ future. “I’m reaching out to West Seattle because this store is a West Seattle benefit,”

That’s evident during our visit – the snow has finally started piling up in the mountains, and the ski resorts are open. Not only does Mountain to Sound sell skis, boards, boots, and other items needed by skiers and boarders, it offers servicing too. And the shop has a long history, as the marquee outside serves to remind passersby as well as customers:

Over those 16 years, he’s proud of the fact that his shop has played a role in getting many local youth interested in skiing – some of whom work in the shop now. And Whittaker says he has the seasonal rhythm down to a science, even when nature throws a curveball like this year’s late start to the season: “I know the formula. Do early events like ski swaps” – M2SO has one every October – “be ready when it snows … it always snows.” They also sell and rent camping gear. “We have the building blocks for someone to take over if they want to.” The shop has thriving relationships with specific manufacturers/dealers, which isn’t something that comes easily, Whittaker explains – it’s hard work.

And Alki Kayak Tours, which he’s been operating seasonally at Seacrest Boathouse for more than 20 years, is “service-based” – focusing on rentals and tours, rather than retail. (AKT had a big boom time back in the pandemic days.) “The whole puzzle works together.” Whittaker’s businesses are tenants at both spots, though he owns part of the Triangle building that houses Mountain to Sound at 3602 SW Alaska.

So what might that “other stuff” in his future be? He says he is first and foremost an entrepreneur, so he would continue in that vein. By means of background, he says he has “been a ski bum forever” before going into the “kayak business” and was an “environmental manager” after that, so his next business might be along those lines – “I know how to speak governmental language!” he notes. But first, if and when he finds that new owner, it’ll be time for some self-care and “a breather …. for 20 years I’ve worked seven days a week.”

He’s not complaining, though: “I’m lucky and blessed and very thankful for the West Seattle community and the culture we’ve created around the activities we all love.”

And right now, those activities are roaring to life, so we wrapped up our chat and he jumped in to help as more customers were coming through the doors. He expects to formally announce the sale plans soon.