FOLLOWUP: SDOT says its work at ‘the curve’ is done, for now

SDOT sent that photo as part of a reply to our question about the status of the additions it promised at “the curve” toward the southwest end of the westbound West Seattle Bridge, a location that’s seen more than a few crashes. The department says its crews have finished installing what it told us about two weeks ago – “curve warning signs, and raised pavement markers to enhance visibility for approaching drivers.” SDOT says they’re still evaluating additional action, including “reflective markings on the existing guardrail” and “either grinding the top layer of pavement or installing a high-friction surface treatment.” We’ll continue following up.