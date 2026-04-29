Dine-out fundraiser, art, soccer, games, dancing, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Bob Burns, sunny afternoon on Alki last week)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

REMINDER – WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle (so if you didn’t see this in the calendar and missed it here’s your reminder for next week).

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

DINE OUT FOR GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY: 3-9 pm at The Neighborhood (6503 California SW), the school benefits from part of tonight’s proceeds during the restaurant’s monthly fundraiser night (rotating beneficiaries).

LOOKING FOR WORK? “Create Video Resumes that Get You Hired,” 4 pm teens/young adults event at Southwest Library (9010 California SW)

ART WITH REC’N THE STREETS: 3-4:30 pm, free art activities at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: Here’s what’s on the Metro League schedule today: Two boys-soccer matches. At 4 pm – West Seattle HS senior night at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) vs. Nathan Hale; at 5 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS vs. Roosevelt.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is back at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: Bring your own project or get inspiration at the studio, 6-8 pm, details in our calendar listing. (3400 Harbor SW)

PAINT & SIP AT NEPENTHE: 6 pm, themed “Crazy for Crows.” (9447 35th SW)

HOW TO GET RAINWISE: 6 pm free webinar – our calendar listing has attendance links as well as quick ways to find out if you’re eligible for the program.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss our city’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

CRIBBAGE AT WEST SEATTLE EAGLES: 6 pm, all welcome to play, membership not required. (4426 California SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA: Do it at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Midweek movement – join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Protesting via sound vibration, 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia venues – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play, cash prizes … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: It’s your stage at West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!