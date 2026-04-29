CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Federal indictment in 2022 murder on West Seattle’s Puget Ridge

(SPD photo, November 2022)

Three and a half years after a deadly shooting at a house on Puget Ridge (here’s our report from the night it happened), investigators say they’ve solved it. Here’s the announcement we received this morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

Two men who traveled to Seattle from Texas to rob a marijuana dealer in November 2022, were indicted this week by the federal grand jury for additional federal felonies connected to the robbery and fatal shooting in West Seattle, announced First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

Carlton Pierre Mitchell, 30, and Aaron Thompson, 42, will be arraigned on the superseding indictment on May 7, 2026. The men are charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence.

A third defendant, Samuel Solomon, was charged by Superseding Information with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. Solomon pleaded guilty to these crimes on April 27, 2026, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison when sentenced.

According to records filed in the case, on November 2, 2022, Mitchell, Thompson, and Solomon, flew into Portland, Oregon, with a plan to rob the victim who had previously sold Solomon and Mitchell marijuana. The men rented cars and drove up to West Seattle where Mitchell had arranged for an Airbnb rental. At the Airbnb, all three men were armed with handguns. Thompson hid in one of the bedrooms so that the victim would not know he was there.

During the marijuana deal, Thompson came out of the bedroom with a firearm and told the victim not to move. Shots were fired and the victim was fatally injured. Solomon fled the house and caught a flight home. Mitchell and Thompson took the victim’s marijuana, fled the house, and drove home.

Seattle Police responded to 911 calls about the gunshots and found the victim lying injured and alone inside the Airbnb. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solomon, Thompson, and Mitchell were originally indicted on March 12, 2025. Solomon and Thompson were arrested in March 2025. Mitchell made his initial appearance on the original indictment in September 2025.

Conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit robbery are both punishable by up to five years in prison. Robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Because the firearm was discharged, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking or a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison.

The charges contained in the indictment are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case was investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the FBI, with valuable assistance provided by the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory.