FOLLOWUP: Bakery Nouveau owner is days away from World Cup of Baking return

It’s already Saturday in Paris, where Bakery Nouveau owner William Leaman has just 3 days left before his second Coupe du Monde de Boulangerie competition, this time as a coach.

We first told you in October about Leaman’s return to the competition two decades after winning it as a member of Team USA in 2005. Since agreeing to coach last year, he’s been traveling regularly to practice with the 3 bakers selected from around the U.S for the competition. The team made it past the preliminary round last October in Las Vegas, and has been focused on the finals ever since.



(photos by William Leaman)

Leaman shared a photo of a recent practice day, showing the breads, pastries, savory “snacks,” and an artistic piece that depicts “the great inventions of your country” that each team must produce in a single day. They’re up against nine other teams from around the world. The competition is held every 2-3 years.

“We are done with practice and made our adjustments to the French flour; honestly, we feel pretty good!” said Leaman.

Next they will search Paris’ higher-end markets for finishing touches. “We have 2 more days to select the best possible ingredients we can find to garnish our products.”



Leaman says they’re staying across the street from Porte De Versailles, the exhibition hall where the competition is held, making it a hassle-free commute when it’s showtime very early in the morning on January 20th. Team USA will bake alongside Brazil, France, Japan, and Senegal. The following day, it will be Canada, Chinese Taipei, Denmark, Morocco, and South Korea, with judges announcing winners on January 22nd.