FOLLOWUP: Almost ready to reopen! Kenyon Hall sets reopening date and first events

(WSB photo: Work continuing at Kenyon Hall today)

One month ago today, we reported that Kenyon Hall – the historic event venue at 7904 35th SW in Sunrise Heights – had obtained the permits needed for its final round of improvement work. It’s been closed since mid-summer for some much-needed work – which we previewed in May – and which continues (flooring, painting, tiling in progress or soon) – but today Kenyon Hall management just announced the reopening dates – Thursday, January 29, through Sunday, February 1, with a full slate of fun stuff, starting with an “industry mixer” and concluding with a Root Beer Social where everyone’s welcome to come in and look around. (Inbetween are one of KH’s free Open Mics, plus the next edition of the popular Cartoon Mess Live! for which tickets are on sale now.) Kenyon Hall is a 110-year-old building originally built as a social hall, now owned and operated by the nonprofit Seattle Artists.