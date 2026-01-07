CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: ‘Prolific shoplifter’ gets prison time, restitution order

(Photos of Takata from court docs that noted he frequently altered his appearance)

As mentioned here, we’ve been going through court records to see what happened to some of the cases in which we reported that charges were filed last year. We’ll report on results in the days to come. First followup is from charges that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed last February against then-28-year-old Christopher K. Takata, described as a “prolific shoplifter.” He was charged with multiple counts of organized retail theft and commercial burglary, accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from stores around Seattle, including the Westwood Village Ulta Beauty. Court files show that he pleaded guilty to 10 felonies and was sentenced in October to just under five years in prison. His lawyer said Takata did it “to feed his drug habit” and that the defendant hoped prison would help him get and stay clean, while working a job in prison to cover some of the more than $50,000 restitution he is ordered to pay to Ulta and Target. The state Department of Corrections website shows Takata is currently one of 2,439 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.