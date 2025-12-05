YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle HS music program’s direct drive

Earlier this week on Giving Tuesday, we mentioned half a dozen ways to support local school/youth groups. We have one more – the West Seattle High School music program launched a “direct drive” this week and asked us to tell you about it:

… You may not realize that our music program is nearly 100% funded by donations and fundraising. That means that any new instrument purchased for our school, any repairs, piano tuning, new music, coaching, financial aid, etc. are paid for with funds raised during our two annual fundraisers, the Direct Drive and our Big Band Dinner Dance. Our direct drive operates just like the public radio or PBS fundraisers, where we simply seek donations to help our program operate. We are not selling anything, students don’t need to carry order forms for wrapping paper or candy bars, we are just looking for donations. Here is how you can help:

-Consider making a tax-deductible donation to our music program. Our Friends of West Seattle Music and Drama boosters is a 501c3 organization. The donation link can be found on our FOWSMD website found here. There is no donation too small or too large!

-Do you work for a company that does matching donations? Double your impact!

-Help us spread the word about our campaign and fundraising goal!

We happily take donations all year long, but we only do our fall fundraising campaign between the Thanksgiving holiday and our final Winter Concert on December 18th. See the attached document for more information. Thank you so much for your continued support and helping us towards our goal.