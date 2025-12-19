YOU CAN HELP: Two days until The Christmas People start welcoming homemade cookies

(2023 reader photo, from 600+ cookies baked by Tibbetts United Methodist Church ‘and friends’)

Got some time to bake this weekend? When we first published The Christmas People‘s announcement that they hope to receive thousands of homemade cookies again this year, we promised to remind you when the time grew near – so here’s the announcement again:

Home-baked cookies are needed this year for the 18 shelters, centers, camps we serve during Christmas Week. West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Avenue SW, will again accept cookies, Monday, Dec. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No special packaging is necessary. Cookies may also be dropped off at Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 E. Marginal Way S., Tukwila, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 21-25. Please label any cookies withnuts, peanut butter, gluten-free, etc. Cookies may be frozen. Contact Fred Hutchinson, co-founder, at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net

If you bake/donate cookies – consider sending us a photo of your cookies, and/or you and helper(s), if any – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!