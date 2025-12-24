What to know about restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, churches, more on Christmas Eve 2025 in West Seattle

(Thanks to Michelle for the photo from ‘near Lincoln Park’)

As with years past, our daily “what’s happening” list for Christmas Eve is mostly a list OF lists, with info we’ve been compiling as Christmas Eve/Day approached.

GROCERY-STORE CLOSING TIMES: Local supermarkets close early today/tonight. This list is in the Christmas Eve/Day info atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANT LIST: Many restaurants close early too, or are completely closed. There’s info on many in our list of restaurants open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and/or New Year’s Day.

COFFEE-SHOP LIST: Same goes for the coffee-shop list, which includes early closings for today and who’s open tomorrow.

(Note for the above two lists – businesses may have changed their plans since we gathered this info – if you know of a change, please text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

LAST-MINUTE SHOPPING: We invited businesses to let us know if they’re open Christmas Eve. We have a few in the Guide. (Not too late to add!)

CHRISTMAS EVE CHURCH SERVICES: All the churches we’ve heard from with services tonight (and beyond) are also listed in the Holiday Guide.

Here’s what else we have – some are regular listings, so, apologies if there are Christmas Eve changes we weren’t notified about – let us know!

LIBRARIES CLOSED: Seattle Public Library has a systemwide closure today and tomorrow. King County Library System too.

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: On this Christmas Eve morning, you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations.

COOKIE DROPOFFS FOR THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE: Baking homemade cookies for The Christmas People to include with holiday meals for people in need? Today’s your last chance to drop them off at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-4 pm

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: 2 pm-5 pm, Alex Baird serenades shoppers at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: Canceled tonight – shop’s closed today and tomorrow.

TRIVIA & KARAOKE: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) confirms they’re on tonight, 7 and 9 pm respectively.

JET CITY LABS COMEDY NIGHT: 7:30 pm, it’s on! (4547 California SW)

BINGO AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, 21+.

THE REST OF THE CALENDAR: We’re checking on regular features and skipping them for tonight if we can’t confirm they’re still on. Still updating tomorrow too.

Hosting an event, seasonal or otherwise? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and/or Holiday Guide – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!