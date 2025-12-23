WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: High Wind Watch alert for Wednesday

It’s been a windy December and it’s not done yet. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Watch alert for our area for tomorrow (Wednesday, December 24), 10 am-7 pm. Here’s what forecasters think will happen:

* WHAT…East to northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will suddenly shift to southerly Wednesday afternoon with wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.

A High Wind Watch is one step up in intensity from a Wind Advisory, which is the most-common type of alert we’ve seen so far these past few months.